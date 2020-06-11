SECTIONS
Network Announces Fate of Wildly Popular 'Live PD' Show

"Live PD" hosts Sgt. Sean Larkin, Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. attend an A&E network event at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 27, 2019.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images"Live PD" hosts Sgt. Sean Larkin, Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. attend an A&E network event at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 27, 2019. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 10, 2020 at 8:00pm
A&E Network has canceled the popular police reality series “Live PD” after weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after the similar show “Cops,” on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

“Live PD,” which had been on the air since 2016 and was one of the highest-rated shows on cable television, put cameras on law enforcement officers in jurisdictions across the country as they did their jobs.

As the name suggests, most of the footage was shown as it happened, giving viewers an unvarnished look at police officers in action.

The show’s host, veteran journalist Dan Abrams, had said Tuesday that “Live PD” would be back.

A day later, A&E pulled the plug on the show.

“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this,” Abrams said Wednesday night. “To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”

In addition to the live police footage, “Live PD” had a segment dedicated to finding missing children, with more than 50 success stories.

RELATED: Gunman Opens Fire at Police Station

Many “Live PD” fans and officers who appeared on the show expressed dismay about A&E’s decision.

Just as Paramount Network did with “Cops,” A&E had already ceased airing episodes of “Live PD” before announcing Wednesday that it was dropping the show altogether.

The cancellation also comes a day after a report from the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV that 40-year-old Javier Ambler, who was black, died in Texas last year after sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his cries for help and pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors who are investigating Ambler’s death said the presence of the “Live PD” crew made the arrest, which was captured on police body-camera video obtained by the news outlets, particularly troubling.

A&E said in a previous statement that its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death, and it did not keep the footage after it was informed the initial investigation had closed.

It said neither the network nor the show’s producers “were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

