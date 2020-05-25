SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Reminder To Lock Your Car Doors: Vehicle Thefts Are On the Rise

A parked car with a broken driver's side window is seen May 21, 2020, after a smash-and-grab break-in in Los Angeles.Damian Dovarganes / APA parked car with a broken driver's side window is seen May 21, 2020, after a smash-and-grab break-in in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes / AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 25, 2020 at 6:09am
Print

The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to car owners.

With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.

Despite silent streets and nearly nonexistent traffic, vehicle larcenies shot up 63 percent in New York and nearly 17 percent in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 through mid-May compared with the same period last year.

And many other law enforcement agencies around the U.S. are reporting an increase in stolen cars and vehicle burglaries, even as violent crime has dropped dramatically nationwide in the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a low-risk crime with a potentially high reward, police say, especially when many drivers leave their doors unlocked or their keys inside.

TRENDING: COVID Survivor Was Banned from Flying Trump Flag To Thank POTUS, New Tribute Is Much Better

“You might as well put a sticker on the window that says, ‘Come take my stuff,'” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

In Austin, Texas, last month, a whopping 72 percent of the 322 stolen vehicles had their keys nearby. The total number of auto thefts in April spiked about 50 percent, and burglaries to vehicles were up 2 percent from April 2019.

The virus has created a “perfect storm,” said Austin Police Sgt. Chris Vetrano, a supervisor in the 11-detective auto theft unit that investigates stolen vehicle cases.

The elements for that storm: Drivers are at home and not using or checking their cars regularly, and school’s out so teenagers are trying their luck.

Criminals are out of work and have more time on their hands or need fast money to support a drug habit.

“You can get on the internet nowadays and learn how to break into vehicles just searching YouTube,” Vetrano said.

(He should know: Someone broke into his locked Ford F-150 pickup truck, one of the most commonly stolen vehicles, about a year ago.)

Salt Lake City Police Det. Greg Wilking said a 22 percent spike in vehicle burglaries there could be from a few criminals working quickly on “car prowls.”

“It’s really 10 seconds,” he said. “They’re not spending a lot of time in your car. It’s a smash-and-grab-and-go,” sometimes in broad daylight.

RELATED: US Air Force Band's Stunning Memorial Day Tribute Goes Viral

Wilking worries the numbers will keep rising because “people get more desperate as time goes on.”

In Baltimore, though, a push to reduce the city’s historically high numbers of vehicle thefts and burglaries appears to have paid off. Thefts from autos plunged 24 percent and stolen vehicles dropped 19 percent from January to May compared with the same period last year.

Col. Richard Worley, the chief of patrol, in part credited aggressive efforts to remind residents to lock their cars, take their keys home and park in well-lit areas. In this case, however, the pandemic also helped police.

Residents are home, driving less and keeping an eye on the neighborhood, and officers now have time for proactive patrols because calls for service and violent crime have decreased. A thief was recently arrested with 13 stolen catalytic converters during a motor vehicle stop.

Sometimes, however, it’s just a matter of luck — as in the case of Lindsey Eldridge, the police department’s community outreach coordinator, who left her keys in her car’s cupholder. She realized her mistake just before falling asleep.

Eldridge said she “could have been a statistic.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NBA Great's Son Gives Update on Father's Fight with Coronavirus
Joe Biden Finally Emerges for the First Time in Months
Reminder To Lock Your Car Doors: Vehicle Thefts Are On the Rise
Groundbreaking Work To Keep Rare Rhino Subspecies Alive Has Stalled: 'Time Is Working Against Us'
Woods and Manning Beat Mickelson and Brady in Thrilling Match That Had It All
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×