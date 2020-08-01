Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem when he did so before the opening playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dumba knelt at center ice while fellow black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders.

Several teams this week stood together during the U.S. and Canadian anthems, with some players locking arms.

With the message “END RACISM” on the video screens around him, the Wild defenseman gave a speech about racial injustice on behalf of the league and the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

Dumba and a handful of other black hockey players formed the organization in June in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

“Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it,” Dumba said.

“We will fight against injustice and fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans because black lives matter, Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game, but it could be a whole lot greater, and it starts with all of us.”

“I think everyone in the league stands with those guys,” Colorado forward Matt Nieto said.

“There’s just no room for racism in our sport or any sports or just in general for that matter.”

J.T. Brown, who raised his right fist during the anthem prior to a game in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, said on Twitter he applauded “this great start” from Dumba.

“Moving forward, teammates shouldn’t let teammates fight this battle alone,” Brown tweeted. “We always show up for each other on the ice, this shouldn’t be any different.”

I applaud this great start by Matt Dumba and the National Hockey League, moving forward teammates shouldn’t let teammates fight this battle alone! We always show up for each other on the ice, this shouldn’t be any different. — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) August 1, 2020

“We’re trying to make the game more diverse, and the diversity in the game doesn’t happen with racism still going on, so that’s an important thing for us to address,” Avalanche center Nazem Kadri said.

“As players we have addressed that. From a league standpoint, I think we’d maybe like to see a little more acknowledgement and having them address the situation and know that they stand with their players.”

Asked about Kadri’s comments, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told The Associated Press on Friday, “We’re in complete agreement as to the ultimate goal.”

When the playoffs began Saturday, one banner in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena read, “#WeSkateFor Black Lives.”

Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said he received a call from Vegas forward Ryan Reaves prior to the exhibition game between the Coyotes and Golden Knights about players locking arms.

“I’m all in on that stuff,” Tocchet said. “I thought it was terrific. I watched all the other teams do different things. To show that awareness is terrific.”

