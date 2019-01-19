Lowry resists Sterne’s challenge in Abu Dhabi for 1-shot win

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi Championship after being taken to the final hole on Saturday.

Lowry claimed his fourth European Tour title with a one-shot victory over South African Richard Sterne.

Lowry had an overnight lead of three shots but that was quickly wiped out as the Irishman faltered and Sterne (69) played the first nine holes in 31.

The pair were tied on the 18th tee of the final round, but Sterne’s wayward approach to the final green saw Lowry win with a birdie for a 1-under 71. Lowry finished on 18-under 270 overall to clinch his first win since 2015 at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

The wire-to-wire victory for Lowry, who tied the course record with a 62 in the first round, will lift him back into the world’s top 50 and get him into golf’s showpiece events in 2019.

TRENDING: Planned Parenthood Suffers Big Loss in Federal Appeals Court

He is back playing on the European Tour after losing his U.S. PGA Tour card last year and slipping to No. 75 in the rankings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.