LSU suspends head men’s basketball coach Will Wade

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended coach Will Wade indefinitely amid reports about his conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits.

LSU Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement Friday that assistant Tony Benford will assume interim head coaching duties until LSU can ensure that Wade’s recruiting tactics have been in full compliance with NCAA and university policies.

Tenth-ranked LSU is in the midst of one of the more successful seasons in program history and can guarantee at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory Saturday over Vanderbilt.

A Yahoo report on Thursday included excerpts of a wire-tapped phone conversation with Christian Dawkins, who is one of several people convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. Dawkins also is a defendant in a federal bribery case scheduled for trial scheduled for April 22.

___

TRENDING: ACLU Sides with Trump, McConnell Over First Major Legislation of Democratic Congress

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.