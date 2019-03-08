SECTIONS
LSU suspends head men’s basketball coach Will Wade

LSU head coach Will Wade argues a call against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 12:46pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended coach Will Wade indefinitely amid reports about his conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits.

LSU Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement Friday that assistant Tony Benford will assume interim head coaching duties until LSU can ensure that Wade’s recruiting tactics have been in full compliance with NCAA and university policies.

Tenth-ranked LSU is in the midst of one of the more successful seasons in program history and can guarantee at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory Saturday over Vanderbilt.

A Yahoo report on Thursday included excerpts of a wire-tapped phone conversation with Christian Dawkins, who is one of several people convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. Dawkins also is a defendant in a federal bribery case scheduled for trial scheduled for April 22.

