M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ is No. 1 with $40.6M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” didn’t live up to expectations but it still easily dominated the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend at the box office, debuting with an estimated $40.6 million in ticket sales.

Universal Pictures is estimating that “Glass” will make about $47 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Industry forecasts predicted a four-day gross as high as $70 million, but poor reviews took some of the momentum away from “Glass.”

Shyamalan’s film registered a 35 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also gave it a mediocre B Cinema Score.

Kevin Hart’s “The Upside” held especially well in its second weekend, sliding only 23 percent with $15.7 million.

The weekend’s biggest surprise was Japanese anime “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” which earned about $10 million on the weekend.

