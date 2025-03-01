Share
Don Lemon attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York City. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CNN)

Fans Worried as Don Lemon Filmed Chasing Trains, Annoying Strangers in Subway

 By Samuel Short  March 1, 2025 at 4:31pm
Is Don Lemon okay?

The ex-CNN host seems to have fallen far from his major network show.

In a video from Lemon’s TikTok posted to social media platform X on Friday, the journalist — it’s becoming harder to call him that — was seen running up to people in the New York City subway and showing them strange pictures as he got a good laugh.

In the first clip, Lemon shows a woman sitting on a subway car a picture of Donkey from Shrek superimposed on Sonic the Hedgehog.

The second clip shows him doing the same thing to another woman with a blue-filtered headshot of himself.

The whole 15-second clip is downright strange.

Granted, Lemon was not on the cusp of Pulitzer-winning journalism before his latest stunt, but this is odd even for him.

Will any audience, even Democrats, ever take Don Lemon seriously again?

X users were just as concerned, with one asking if Lemon’s Trump Derangement Syndrome had worsened.

“Is this what the final stage of TDS looks like?” the user asked.

Another called Lemon’s behavior “rock bottom.”

Lemon has been doing street stunts for some time since exiting the corporate scene.

In August, he filmed himself littering his newest book around New York City for some unlucky passersby to come upon. Users were quick to point out that the Big Apple already has a trash problem that he made worse.

While the low-hanging fruit here is to make fun of a former corporate news host, the actual narrative is that the left is so unpopular that this is what some of their most prominent voices are reduced to.

Lemon’s antics are something teenagers do for internet clout.

He does maintain a YouTube channel, but the viewership is nothing close to what CNN would get him prior to his 2023 departure, as many videos do not break 100,000 views.

If he really wanted to have a comeback from whatever road he’s going down, there’s only one answer: ditch the rampant anti-conservative schtick, don’t be a mere regime mouthpiece, and try to be more balanced.

Lemon doesn’t have to go MAGA, but hard-left journalism clearly won’t work forever.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




