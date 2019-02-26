Macy’s 4Q results beat Wall Street expectations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s is announcing a multiyear money saving restructuring program as the department store released fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

The department store chain said the program would result in cost savings of $100 million.

The company says it earned net income of $740 million, or $2.37 per share, in the period ended Feb. 2. That compares with net income of $1.35 billion, or $4.38 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted results were $2.73 per share.

Revenue reached $8.46 billion, down 3.1 percent from $8.67 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts expected profit of $2.53 per share on sales of $8.44 billion.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent in the quarter.

Shares are up more than 1 percent in premarket trading.

