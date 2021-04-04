Login
Major Automaker Announces Plans to Totally Abandon Gas Cars in Less Than 10 Years

A Volvo XC60 electric car is seen plugged into a charging station outside a Volvo dealership in Reading, west of London, on March 2, 2021.Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty ImagesA Volvo XC60 electric car is seen plugged into a charging station outside a Volvo dealership in Reading, west of London, on March 2, 2021. (Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published April 4, 2021 at 12:01am
Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. And if you want one, you’ll have to buy it online.

The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines, including hybrids.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” Henrik Green, Volvo’s chief technology officer, said.

Volvo’s announcement follows General Motors’ vow earlier this year to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.

Volvo also said that while its all-electric vehicles will be sold exclusively online, dealerships will “remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.”

As part of the announcement, Volvo unveiled its second fully electric car, a follow-up to last year’s XC40 Recharge.

Volvo said its goal is to have half of its global sales be fully electric cars by 2025, with the remaining half made up of hybrids.

“We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker,” Green said. “It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”

Despite the rising number of electric vehicles available in the U.S., fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2 percent of new vehicle sales last year. Americans continue to spend record amounts on gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

About 2.5 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide last year.

Volvo says it sold 661,713 cars in about 100 countries worldwide in 2020. According to Autodata Corp., nearly 108,000 of those vehicles were sold in the U.S.

Founded in 1927, Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







