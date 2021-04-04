Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. And if you want one, you’ll have to buy it online.

The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines, including hybrids.

“There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” Henrik Green, Volvo’s chief technology officer, said.

Volvo’s announcement follows General Motors’ vow earlier this year to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.

Volvo also said that while its all-electric vehicles will be sold exclusively online, dealerships will “remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.”

As part of the announcement, Volvo unveiled its second fully electric car, a follow-up to last year’s XC40 Recharge.

Volvo said its goal is to have half of its global sales be fully electric cars by 2025, with the remaining half made up of hybrids.

“We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker,” Green said. “It will allow us to meet the expectations of our customers and be a part of the solution when it comes to fighting climate change.”

Despite the rising number of electric vehicles available in the U.S., fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2 percent of new vehicle sales last year. Americans continue to spend record amounts on gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

About 2.5 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide last year.

Volvo says it sold 661,713 cars in about 100 countries worldwide in 2020. According to Autodata Corp., nearly 108,000 of those vehicles were sold in the U.S.

Founded in 1927, Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

