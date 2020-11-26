A freak accident involving an electric car caused a water pipe to burst in one home, and even started a fire in a boy’s bed in another.

According to Oregon’s Corvallis Police Department, a Tesla Model S caused chaos Tuesday after a loaded driver lost control while traveling at incredibly high speeds.

After leaving the roadway, it took 300 feet before the electric car rolled to a halt.

The suspected driver, Dylan Milota, fled on foot shortly after the violent crash. After catching up with him, authorities found him to be impaired by cannabis.

Milota was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

Police cited him with DUI, hit and run, criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Looking at pictures of the crash, which sheared a power pole in half and knocked over multiple trees, it’s hard to believe that anyone walked out of the vehicle alive.

While the crash itself was undoubtedly dangerous, what was ripped from the car nearly made the wreck even more devastating.

Would you ever buy an electric car? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Traveling at over 100 miles per hour, the sudden and violent deceleration of the vehicle caused it to shear parts.

Internal batteries that power the car and a tire were ripped off and flew into a nearby apartment building. The tire crashed through a wall and broke a pipe, flooding one home.

A scorching-hot battery flew into another home and landed on a boy’s bed, which caused a small fire according to NBC2.

Pictures of the scalding debris flung from the car show how much worse this wreck could have been had there been people standing around.

RELATED: Late-Breaking Poll: Could Trump Take the Big Prize of PA?

The Corvallis PD warned residents about batteries that may have been missed by cleanup crews.

These batteries, which can remain hot for 24 hours, can also leak toxic fumes and other noxious materials if ruptured.

It’s unknown if all of these potentially dangerous batteries were found, but any leftover in the area could soon become a major hazard to children and pets.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.