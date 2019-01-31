Malaysia crowns Pahang state’s Sultan Abdullah as 16th king

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been crowned as Malaysia’s 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system, nearly a month after the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.

Garbed in aqua blue regalia, Sultan Abdullah, 59, took his oath of office in a ceremony Thursday in the national palace.

Nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms under the world’s only such system. Sultan Muhammad V, 49, abruptly resigned Jan. 6 as Malaysia’s king after just two years on the throne in the first abdication in the nation’s history. No reason was given, but it came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.