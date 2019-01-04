Man accused of guitar thefts has 1 thing to say: ‘Go Eagles’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into a music store and stealing guitars tells reporters he has one thing to say: “Go Eagles.”

WNEP-TV reports 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, of Pittston, was charged Thursday with burglary.

Police say Sourbeck used a hammer to break into the Rock Street Music store in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday. He was captured on surveillance taking two guitars.

Police say Sourbeck returned to the store and grabbed three more guitars.

TV cameras caught Sourbeck being escorted to a cruiser. When asked by a reporter if there was anything he wanted to say, he paused then replied, “Go Eagles.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough road trying to defend their Super Bowl title, starting with a wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday.

No attorney information is available for Sourbeck.

