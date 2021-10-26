Share
News
Lifestyle
Stanley Ford of Akron, Ohio, has been sentenced to multiple consecutive life sentences for setting a 2016 house fire that killed two adults and a 2017 fire that killed two adults and five children.
Stanley Ford of Akron, Ohio, has been sentenced to multiple consecutive life sentences for setting a 2016 house fire that killed two adults and a 2017 fire that killed two adults and five children. (Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty Images; inset photo Akron Police Department / AP)

Man Convicted of Killing Nine People in Arson Fires Receives Sentence

 By The Associated Press  October 26, 2021 at 8:28am
Share

An Ohio man convicted of killing nine people in arson fires in his neighborhood was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for each death.

Judge Christine Croce also ordered that Stanley Ford, of Akron, serve the terms consecutively.

Ford has maintained his innocence.

He was found guilty Sept. 21 of 26 of the 29 counts against him, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

A jury recommended this month that he be sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty, though the judge had the final say.

Trending:
Bombshell: Judge Makes Swift Ruling in Controversial Loudoun County School Bathroom Sexual Assault Case

Besides the life terms for the murders, Croce also imposed an additional 21-year sentence for attempted aggravated murder with a violent offender specification.

Ford did not speak at the sentencing.

His lawyer — who asked the judge Tuesday to not impose consecutive terms — said Ford plans to appeal the sentence.

Summit County prosecutors said Ford killed a couple in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017.

Should this man have received the death penalty?

They used surveillance video footage, security alarm records and the testimony of neighbors to show Ford was responsible.

Prosecutors said Ford set the fires because of disputes with his neighbors.

Ford’s attorney argued at trial that his client could not be identified in the surveillance videos and added that other potential suspects were identified.

Ford’s initial trial began in March 2020.

After a week of testimony and several delays, Summit County Judge Christine Croce declared a mistrial the following June at the request of Ford’s attorneys.

Related:
Dogs Maul 16-Month-Old in Shocking Attack, Community Devastated

The attorneys cited concerns about Ford’s ability to get a fair trial during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Rural Indiana City Offers 'Stand-in Grandparents' to New Residents
Man Convicted of Killing Nine People in Arson Fires Receives Sentence
Donated Frequent Flyer Miles Provide 40,000 Flights for Afghan Refugees
Relatives of American Hostages Question Biden Admin's Commitment to Bringing Them Home
Authorities Identify the Remains of an Infamous Serial Killer's Victim Years After His Brutal Killing Spree
See more...

Conversation