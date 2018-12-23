Man finds a $10,000 surprise inside designer bag on subway

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chanel purse left in a Manhattan subway station held a $10,000 surprise for the man who found it.

Richard Taverna was at the West 66th Street and Broadway stop earlier this week when he spotted the purse by a platform wall.

He tells the West Side Rag online blog that inside, he saw only some paper with Russian writing on it.

On Thursday evening at home, he took a closer look and discovered 100 $100 dollar bills.

The next morning, Taverna brought the purse to the local police precinct. But first, he laid out the bills on a table and snapped a photo.

Luckily, a woman had reported the missing money to police before going to Russia. It’ll await her when she’s back in January.

