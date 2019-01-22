Man held after hitting barrier at Polish president’s HQ

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda says that a man has been detained after ramming a car into a metal barrier protecting the driveway of the presidential palace.

Blazej Spychalski could not immediately say Tuesday afternoon whether there was any damage.

Warsaw police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said that earlier the man was driving the wrong way in downtown Warsaw and hit a policeman who was trying to stop him. Mrozek said the man will be tested for alcohol and drugs.

TVN24 showed footage of a Volkswagen car with Warsaw number plates just in front of the gate to the palace.

