Man leading search for Sala’s plane says wreckage found

LONDON (AP) — The man leading a private search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says the wreckage has been found.

David Mearns, an American-born marine scientist and shipwreck-hunting specialist, announced the discovery on Twitter two weeks after the plane went missing over the English Channel as it flew from France to Wales.

Pilot David Ibbotson, the other man on board, was taking Sala to Cardiff where he was to start playing for his new club in the Premier League.

Mearns tweeted Sunday night that the “wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning.”

He says the families have been notified by police.

The tweets from Mearns reflected the information Sky News said he told them in Guernsey in the English Channel Islands.

