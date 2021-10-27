Share
Lifestyle
Travelers stand at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on March 16.
Travelers stand at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on March 16. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Man Who Lived in an Airport for Three Months Gets a Happy Ending

 By The Associated Press  October 27, 2021 at 1:15pm
Share

A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge.

Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defense, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Singh is expected back in court Friday on an escape charge for allegedly violating the terms of his electronic monitoring while out on bond for the trespassing charge.

Davis’ rationale for acquitting Singh was not immediately clear.

Trending:
Report: Former CNN Cameraman Exposed as Alleged Congressional Hitman - 'I'm Coming for Him'

But after his Jan. 16 arrest, the Transportation Security Administration, which regulates security at the airport for the Chicago Department of Aviation, determined that Singh had not violated airport regulations.

“Mr. Singh did not breach or improperly enter secured areas — he arrived there like tens of thousands of arriving passengers do every day, by stepping off a plane,” Christine Carrino, an aviation department spokeswoman, said in a statement to the newspaper earlier this year.

“While we won’t speculate on Mr. Singh’s motivations, he decided to remain in the secure area and made every effort to blend in as a passenger and airline employee until his arrest.”

Singh, who came to the U.S. nearly six years ago to get a master’s degree, was living in Orange, California, when he boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago last October for what was supposed to be the first leg of his return home to India.

But he was arrested in January after two United Airlines employees noticed he was wearing a badge that an airport operations manager had reported missing.

Singh told police that he stayed at the airport because the coronavirus pandemic had left him afraid to fly and had been able to get by with the help of strangers who bought him food.

Related:
Alec Baldwin Lectured Public on COVID Safety 1 Week Before Killing Woman with Reckless Behavior on Set

A friend of Singh’s told the Tribune that he told her in text messages that he enjoyed talking to people at the airport about his Buddhist and Hindu beliefs on healing.

“I’m actually growing spiritually due to this experience and I know I will come out stronger,” he wrote to the friend in a text she shared with the newspaper.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Man Who Lived in an Airport for Three Months Gets a Happy Ending
Cleveland Indians' Attempt at Politically Correct Name Change Hits Major Roadblock
Animal Rights Activists Succeed in Making Major Change to 'The Greatest Show on Earth'
US Government Mainstreams Transgender Delusion, Issues First Passport with 'X' Gender Designation
Pennsylvania Man Learns the Hard Way Why You Must Pay For What You Drink
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.