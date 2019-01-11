Man pleads guilty after alligator threat

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRIDEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who police say placed a 3-foot alligator on top of another man in Connecticut as part of an extortion attempt has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The Connecticut Post reports 30-year-old Isaias Garcia, of Garland, Texas, entered his plea Thursday to unlawful restraint.

Garcia originally faced kidnapping, assault and larceny charges in what police said was one of the strangest cases they have investigated.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man called his aunt in April to say he had been kidnapped and his abductor was demanding $800.

Police say she received a photograph of him face down in a bathtub, with an open-mouthed alligator on top of him.

Authorities later arrested Garcia at a Shelton hotel.

He faces up to one year in prison during his sentencing March 15.

