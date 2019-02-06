Man who broke into Taylor Swift’s home gets 6 months in jail

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who broke into Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap has been sentenced to six month in jail.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years’ probation. He must also complete a mental-health program.

Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.

Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

