Manafort scheduled to learn sentence for tax, bank fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is scheduled to learn his sentence for tax and bank fraud related to money he earned advising Ukrainian politicians.

Manafort’s sentencing in Alexandria, Virginia, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the 69-year-old could receive a prison term of 20 years, though most observers expect he will receive something less than that.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys have recommended a specific term.

Manafort was convicted in a jury trial last year of hiding millions of dollars from the IRS that he earned from his work in Ukraine.

In a sentencing memo, Manafort’s lawyers complain he was unfairly scrutinized as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Prosecutors say the investigation preceded Mueller’s appointment.

