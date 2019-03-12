Mansion where Phil Spector killed actress is for sale

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — The hilltop Los Angeles-area mansion where music producer Phil Spector killed actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is for sale at $5.5 million.

The Daily News reported Sunday that the walled French-style chateau known as “Pyrenees Castle” sits on 2.5 acres (1 hectare) in Alhambra.

Spector is serving a sentence of 19 years to life after his second-degree murder conviction in Clarkson’s death. The 40-year-old actress — star of the 1985 cult film “Barbarian Queen” — was found shot to death in the foyer of the 8,700-square-foot (808-square-meter), nine-bedroom home.

Jurors were taken to the castle to inspect the scene of the crime during two trials. The first ended in a mistrial.

The 79-year-old Spector is known for his “Wall of Sound” recording technique developed in the 1960s.

