Belgian farmers block traffic with their tractors on a road in the center of Brussels during a demonstration Friday. Hundreds of tractors were driven there by angry farmers protesting a plan to cut nitrate levels. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP)

Furious Farmers Use Thousands of Tractors to Block Traffic in Protest of New Climate Restrictions

 By The Associated Press  March 3, 2023 at 1:52am
Hundreds of tractors converged on Brussels on Friday, driven by angry farmers protesting a plan to cut nitrate levels.

The demonstration created major traffic disruption in Belgium’s capital city.

The BB farmers union and several others combined efforts to gather more than 2,700 farm vehicles, according to Brussels police.

Several major roads in Brussels were closed and police warned that disruptions could last until the end of the day.

They recommended that people use public transportation instead of personal cars.

The Flemish regional government is struggling to find a deal to cut nitrate pollution over farmers’ objections that it will put many of them out of business.

Farmers also claim that their trade has to make much deeper cuts than industry and they want to see a more equitable spread.

“In the future, I want to have the possibility to continue my dad’s farm,” said farmer Brendt Beyens.

“But right now I feel like the possibility of that happening is slowly shrinking and it’s getting nearly impossible and the is future looking very tough.”

Negotiations have dragged on for weeks and weakened the regional government of northern Belgium to breaking point.

The debate over agricultural pollution is increasingly turning into a political issue in many of the EU’s farming nations.

It will be a focal point of Dutch elections in two weeks’ time, as intensive farming has put environmentalists against the agricultural industry.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




