McDonald’s logs strong growth globally

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is reporting strong global growth in sales at established locations and it’s topped expectations for both profit and revenue.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share.

Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 7 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.16 billion, matching forecasts.

McDonald’s Corp. recorded global same-store sales growth of 4.4 percent.

TRENDING: Trump Blasts Fox Over Poll Numbers: ‘Never Thought I’d Say This’

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.