Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
A McDonald's restaurant in pictured.
A McDonald's restaurant in pictured. (ShulteProductions / Getty Images)

McDonald's Manager Hears Woman Scream, Rushes Into Bathroom to Find Her Giving Birth

 By The Associated Press  November 25, 2022 at 9:27am
Parler Share

Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl inside an Atlanta McDonald’s.

Alandria Worthy told WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped, so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.

“I went into the bathroom, and my water broke immediately,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she started screaming. Restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward went to see what was happening.

“I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door),” Woodward said. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.’”

Trending:
Op-Ed: Merrick Garland Just Made the Lives of All Americans More Interesting

Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.

“I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic,” Phillips said. “I was like, ‘Just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.”

Less than fifteen minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born.



“Yes, she popped out onto my hand,” Phillips said.

The parents told the TV station “divine intervention” brought them to McDonald’s where three women could help.

“We all are mothers, and so we put our heads together, and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did,” Woodward said of herself and her coworkers, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray.

Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.

“I said, we’re going to name her Little Nugget. That’s her nickname: McDonald’s Little Nugget,” Woodward said.

Related:
Jennifer Aniston Announces Horrible News


That nickname may stick.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, OK, it fits her. My little nugget.”

Steve Akinboro, who owns the franchise, awarded the employees $250 gift cards. Woodward said she’ll spend all the money on Nandi.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




McDonald's Manager Hears Woman Scream, Rushes Into Bathroom to Find Her Giving Birth
China Overwhelmed as 'Zero-COVID' Policy Disastrously Breaks Down
'Isn't Even Close': Federal Reserve Shoots Down Any Hope That Inflation Is Easing
Georgia's Supreme Court Steps In to Protect Life
Germany Stages Pro-LGBT Protest Before World Cup Game, Then Suffers Shocking Loss
See more...

Conversation