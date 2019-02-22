SECTIONS
McIlroy opens with 63 has Woods struggles in Mexico debut

Tiger Woods putts on the 1st green during the first round of the the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 5:08pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 5:11pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy nearly made a hole-in-one on the same short par 4 that Tiger Woods hit his first competitive shot in Mexico out-of-bounds. McIlroy kept right on rolling to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead Thursday in the Mexico Championship.

Woods opened with a double bogey and salvaged his round with an even-par 71.

McIlroy’s only setback was trying to hit through the trees and catching one limb that led to a bogey on the par-5 sixth hole near the end of his round. He bounced back with a 20-foot birdie and wound up with a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson.

Justin Thomas, who lost in a playoff last year to Phil Mickelson, and Matt Kuchar were at 66.

Mickelson opened with a 79.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

