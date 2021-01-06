Login
Media Outlets Declare Democrat Jon Ossoff Winner of Crucial Georgia Senate Runoff

Jon Ossoff speaks with members of the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.Michael M. Santiago / Getty ImagesJon Ossoff speaks with members of the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 6, 2021 at 3:52pm
The Associated Press reported that Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican Sen. David Perdue in one of Georgia’s crucial U.S. Senate runoffs, a victory that sealed Democrats’ control of the chamber.

Democrat Raphael Warnock unseated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the other race, resulting in a 50-50 split in the Senate with Kamala Harris likely wielding the tie-breaking vote as vice president.

At 33, this is Ossoff’s first election to public office, and he will be the youngest member of the Senate.

In 2017, at the age of 29, he ran for Congress in Georgia and lost.

In his Senate campaign, he called for a $15 minimum wage, a “public option” government health plan, and federal oversight of state election laws.

He also launched a fierce attack on Perdue.

At a debate in October, he called the 71-year-old former corporate executive “a crook” who used the coronavirus pandemic to line his pockets. Perdue insisted the accusations were false.

Ossoff’s campaign declined an interview request on Wednesday.

Raised in a wealthy family in Atlanta, Ossoff worked on the campaign of Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson and on his staff for five years in Washington.

Do you support Ossoff's campaign platform?

In 2013, after Ossoff inherited money from his late grandfather, he invested in a small London-based film production company. Insight TWI finances investigative documentaries and sells them to broadcasters including the BBC. Ossoff is the company’s CEO.

In a victory speech early Wednesday, Ossoff said he would follow the example set by civil rights activist John Lewis. The Georgia Democrat died last year after serving in Congress for more than three decades.

“This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of the state, for all the people of the state,” he said. “And they will be my guiding principles as I serve this state in the U.S. Senate.”

