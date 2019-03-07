SECTIONS
Melania Trump recognizes women of courage around the world

First lady Melania Trump speaks at the 2019 International Women of Courage Awards at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:16am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 11:13am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump on Thursday honored women from 10 countries for their courage, saying the trait “is one of the qualities we need most in society.”

“It is what propels us forward,” the first lady said as she joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to confer the International Women of Courage Award on recipients from Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Peru, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

“Courage is what divides those who only talk about change from those who actually act to change,” Mrs. Trump said. “Courage takes sacrifice, bravery and humility. It is the ability to put others first.”

Human rights activists, police officers and an investigative journalist were among recipients of the award, which the State Department created in 2007. The award has been bestowed on more than 120 women from more than 65 countries.

Pompeo separately recognized women in Iran for protesting the requirement that they wear a head covering known as a hijab in public and a Ukrainian activist who died in 2018 after she was attacked with sulfuric acid.

He introduced the first lady as “a woman of incredible power and courage” who has “been increasingly outspoken against the enslavement of human trafficking and sexual abuse of women and girls all around the globe.”

“I know she will continue to be an influential leader, an influential voice, who inspires future women leaders, like herself, all around the world,” Pompeo said.

International Women’s Day is Friday.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







