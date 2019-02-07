Melania Trump to anti-drug group: ‘Recovery is possible’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Melania Trump, addressing an anti-drug conference, says “recovery is possible.”

The first lady traveled to Maryland on Thursday to address the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s annual youth leadership forum. Her signature “Be Best” campaign focuses on a number of issues, including the opioid crisis.

Mrs. Trump spoke about a former opioid and substance abuse addict who joined her for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The first lady says Ashley Evans received treatment at an Ohio facility, has been in recovery for over a year and looks forward to being reunited with her daughter.

Mrs. Trump says Evans’ story shows “recovery is possible” and that community programs can help make a difference.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

The first lady was also visiting the Office of National Drug Control Policy for a briefing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.