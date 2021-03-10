Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Merrick Garland Confirmed as Head of Biden's Justice Department

Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 22, 2021.J. Scott Applewhite / APMerrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 22, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published March 10, 2021 at 12:48pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday as attorney general with a bipartisan vote, putting the federal appeals court judge in charge of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

He was confirmed 70-30.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was voting to confirm Garland because of “his long reputation as a straight shooter and a legal expert” and that his “left-of-center perspective” was still within the legal mainstream.

“Let’s hope our incoming attorney general applies that no-nonsense approach to the serious challenges facing the Department of Justice and our nation,” McConnell said.

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but after President Donald Trump took office his nomination floundered.

TRENDING: Biden Executive Order Requires Taxpayers to Fund Gender Transition Surgeries

As he sat before the Senate Judiciary panel in February, Garland said his first priority would be the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Garland will also inherit immediate political challenges, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter.

Separately, Garland will also be responsible for overseeing a special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Garland held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor in the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which led to the execution of Timothy McVeigh.

Do you support Garland's confirmation?

Some Republicans opposed Garland’s nomination, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who said he believed the judge would be too soft on criminals and immigrants and “empower left-wing radicals embedded inside the department.”

At his confirmation hearing, Garland told senators that America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Merrick Garland Confirmed as Head of Biden's Justice Department
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Delayed After Both Sides Ask for More Time to Prepare
Democrats' $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill Gets Final Stamp of Approval in Divided House
Tennessee Republicans Stand Up to Judge Who Dictated Election Law from the Bench
CDC Finally Releases New Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×