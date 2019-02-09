Miami’s Dwyane Wade crashes to floor, taken to locker room

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has been taken to the locker room after crashing hard to the floor at the end of the first quarter against Sacramento.

Wade landed awkwardly while going for a rebound with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed the back of his head, and then rolled onto his stomach, where he lay while being checked by a team trainer.

Wade was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the court.

This is Wade’s 16th and final NBA season, and Commissioner Adam Silver made him a special addition to the roster for next Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, which would be Wade’s 13th All-Star appearance. He has announced he plans to retire at the end of the year, and received a standing ovation from the Golden1 Center crowd when he checked into the game.

