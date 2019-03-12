SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Michael Avenatti says he no longer represents Stormy Daniels

FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels talks to the media during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against President Donald Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about an alleged affair. Judge S. James Otero ruled Thursday, March 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court that the suit was irrelevant after Trump and his former personal lawyer agreed to rescind a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed in exchange for a $130,000 payment. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 12:09pm
Modified March 12, 2019 at 12:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Avenatti, who became famous as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, says he no longer represents the porn actress.

Avenatti said in a tweet on Tuesday that he made the decision to stop representing Daniels after lengthy discussions. He did not provide specific details.

Daniels said in her own post that she’s hired another attorney who will “review all legal matters” she’s been involved with.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued President Donald Trump over a hush-money deal after she alleged having a sexual tryst. The president has denied having an affair.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for arranging a payment to silence Daniels days before the 2016 election. He said he did so at Trump’s direction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Michael Avenatti says he no longer represents Stormy Daniels
Lots of great writing, and suddenly 2 less great writers
DNA testing helps police confirm Bundy killed missing teen
Police seek information in off-campus killing of USC student
Trump to present Medal of Honor of late Army staff sergeant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×