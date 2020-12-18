Login
Mike Pence Announces New Name for Space Force Members on Branch's 1st Birthday

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett present President Donald Trump with the official flag of the United States Space Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2020.Samuel Corum / Pool / Getty ImagesChief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett present President Donald Trump with the official flag of the United States Space Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2020. (Samuel Corum / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 18, 2020 at 3:34pm
The Trump administration marked the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.”

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at an event celebrating the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

“It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence said.

“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

Presumptive president-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.

