Vice President Mike Pence has called his soon-to-be successor Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations, according to two people familiar with the conversation.

It’s the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and incoming administrations.

President Donald Trump has not reached out to President-elect Joe Biden and has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win.

One of the people familiar with the Thursday afternoon conversation described it as a “good call,” with Pence congratulating Harris and offering assistance.

The call came less than a week before Biden and Harris take office on Jan. 20 and just over a week after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden’s win.

Pence greeted members of the National Guard now protecting the Capitol building on Thursday evening.

Pence will be attending Biden’s inauguration, while Trump will not.

