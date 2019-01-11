Military judge denies request to release SEAL from brig

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge in San Diego has denied a request to release a Navy SEAL awaiting trial on premeditated murder charge and other offense in relation to the death of an Islamic State prisoner and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

The Navy did not release details on the written ruling issued Thursday by the judge, Navy Capt. Aaron Rugh.

Lawyers for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher had argued he looks forward to his trial to clear his name and is not a flight risk. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

Gallagher has been in the brig since his September arrest. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 19. He has denied all the charges.

He is accused of fatally stabbing the prisoner in his care and other misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.