Milo Ventimiglia named Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, actor Milo Ventimiglia participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Second Act" at AOL Studios in New York. Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, that Ventimiglia is the recipient of its 2019 Man of the Year Award. He will be honored during festivities on Friday, Feb. 8, in Cambridge, Mass.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Milo Ventimiglia, who stars in the award-winning hit television drama “This is Us,” has been named 2019 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The oldest theatrical organization in the U.S. announced Wednesday that Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.”

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast at Harvard scheduled for Feb. 8.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

