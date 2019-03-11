SECTIONS
Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands with fellow Democrats as they rally outside the Capitol ahead of passage of H.R. 1, "The For the People Act," a bill which aims to expand voting rights and strengthen ethics rules, in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. The House passed a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other bigotry on Thursday following debate over Omar's recent comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:08am
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat’s wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar’s wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that’s antithetical to the United States constitution.

Fox issued a statement saying it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s remarks on her Saturday night show.

The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

