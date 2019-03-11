Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat’s wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar’s wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that’s antithetical to the United States constitution.

Fox issued a statement saying it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s remarks on her Saturday night show.

The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

