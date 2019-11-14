SECTIONS
News
Print

Missouri Woman Arrested After Police Discover Husband's Body in Freezer

Barbara WattersAP Photo / Joplin Police DepartmentThis undated photo provided by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, shows Barbara Watters. (AP Photo / Joplin Police Department)

By AP Reports
Published November 14, 2019 at 9:57am
Print

Authorities have arrested a woman whose husband’s corpse was found in a freezer in a bedroom inside their southwest Missouri home, where it may have been stored for nearly a year.

Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, was arrested Thursday, a day after she was charged with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison.

The grim discovery was made after a witness told police that Paul Barton’s body had been in Watters’ freezer since his death on Dec. 30, 2018, a police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Watters was arrested without incident at a home in Joplin, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, The Joplin Globe reported.

“She was standing in the yard there,” police Capt. Nick Jimenez said.

TRENDING: Man Handcuffed for Eating Sandwich in Violation of Tyrannical Calif. Law

The witness said Watters threatened to kill him if he notified police.

Watters also threatened to kill police, firefighters and emergency medical workers if they attempted to come into her house, the witness said, according to the affidavit.

Police said she has unspecified “mental disorders” and is known to carry firearms.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the remains.

While the criminal complaint says Watters “knowingly disposed of or left” Barton’s corpse at her home without notifying law enforcement, Jimenez said formal identification of the body is pending.

No charges have been filed in his death.

Jimenez said in an interview that officers got the tip about the body Monday while investigating an unrelated Nov. 5 fire that damaged a home in the neighborhood.

Officers served a search warrant Tuesday and found the body just where the witness said it would be.

Jimenez declined to describe how the witness knows Watters, although the affidavit said he was at her house on Nov. 7 when officers attempted to contact the occupants.

RELATED: 13-Year-Old Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Has Passed Away

The witness said Watters stood at the door pointing a handgun at officers on the other side and refused to allow him to answer the door.

The affidavit doesn’t explain why officers were at the house that day, and Jimenez said he didn’t know whether it was related to the arson inquiry.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide a call history to the home. The Associated Press submitted a records request.

Watters had only minor past convictions for driving with an expired license and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, according to online court records in Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Missouri Woman Arrested After Police Discover Husband's Body in Freezer
Nikki Haley Outs Tillerson and Kelly, Alleges Both Tried To Undermine Trump in New Book
Team Trump Flipping Impeachment Against Dems by Energizing Voters
Pot or Not? CBD Craze Leaving Police Confused
Iran Opens Up for First Time About Disappearance of Ex-FBI Agent on Unauthorized CIA Mission
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×