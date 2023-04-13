Parler Share
News
Sports
Larry Vanover lying on the ground after being hit in the head with a ball
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover lies on the ground after being hit in the head with a relay throw during a game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, April 12, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Twitter video screen shot)

MLB Umpire Hospitalized After 'Scary' In-Game Incident

 By The Associated Press  April 13, 2023 at 8:53am
Parler Share

Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez.

The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.

The impact knocked Vanover to the ground and the frightening moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd.

Trending:
Life Gets Worse for Woke Bud Light Exec After Photos of Her Time at Harvard Are Leaked: Report

Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues.

He was kept in the hospital overnight for observation, and there was no immediate word on when he’ll be released.

“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, who worked the rest of the game with a three-man crew.

Is baseball still America’s pastime?

“Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”

Vanover will need to be cleared by MLB doctors before he can return to the field. He had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Following the game, managers Aaron Boone and Terry Francona as well as players on both teams expressed their concern for Vanover, who has been umpiring in the majors for 29 years.

Vanover ejected Boone in the first inning of Wednesday’s game following a confusing play that led to a replay challenge and long delay.

“That looked pretty scary,” Boone said.

Related:
Trump Makes Defiant Gesture Before Entering NY Attorney General Letitia James' Office

“He got smoked pretty well. … I hope he’s well.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




MLB Umpire Hospitalized After 'Scary' In-Game Incident
Trump Makes Defiant Gesture Before Entering NY Attorney General Letitia James' Office
Fellow Democrats Call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Resign: 'It's Now a Dereliction of Duty'
Star Actor Gérard Depardieu Accused of Sexually Assaulting Numerous Women on Film Sets
Biden Administration Announces Strictest Gas Vehicle Rules Ever in Bid to Force Them Off the Road
See more...

Conversation