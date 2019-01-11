Mnuchin: Next round of trade talks this month

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the next round of trade negotiations with China will likely occur later this month in Washington.

Mnuchin told reporters that Vice Premier Liu He was expected to lead a delegation to Washington “later in the month.”

The Treasury secretary says that the partial government shutdown “would have no impact” on the efforts to reach a trade deal by a March 1.

The Trump administration has suspended the imposition of planned tariff increases on $200 billion of Chinese goods until March 1 to give negotiators time to reach a wide-ranging agreement.

Mnuchin did not provide a specific date for the talks, but The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed sources as saying the tentative date for the meeting was Jan. 30-31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.