SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Mokulele Airlines loses about 24 employees after purchase

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 8:51am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 9:14am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HONOLULU (AP) — Southern Airways says it is laying off 10 percent of Mokulele Airlines’ staff after acquiring the Big Island-based carrier earlier this month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the airline confirmed Thursday that it has cut about two dozen employees, mostly ground staff in Hawaii.

The airline previously said the airline would absorb all of Mokulele’s employees following the deal that closed Feb. 8.

Mokulele president Rob McKinney said in a letter to employees that the staffing changes were a “short-term pain necessary to ensure the longevity of our brand.”

Southern chief marketing officer Keith Sisson says the carrier hopes the cuts are short-lived.

TRENDING: Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

Southern Airways became the largest commuter airline operator after acquiring Mokulele. It now serves 30 cities across five U.S. time zones.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US cardinals hope new accountability stops abusers in future
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran stays within limits of 2015 deal
Virginia Gov. Northam meets with civil rights leaders
Fed will be ‘patient’ in rate hikes amid global growth woes
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran in compliance with 2015 deal aimed at preventing Tehran from developing atomic weapons
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×