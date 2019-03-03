SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Montez Sweat set big-man record for 40-yard dash

Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 4:46pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The defensive linemen hailed as the gems of the draft class didn’t disappoint during their on-field testing Sunday, and nobody performed better than Montez Sweat.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder from Mississippi State clocked a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium, the fastest time by a defensive lineman since at least 2003.

That topped the mark of 4.43 seconds set by Emanuel Lawson in 2006.

He was faster than all but two of 23 running backs who ran the 40 at the NFL scouting combine this week, and he was 0.12 seconds faster than Jadeveon Clowney’s time at the 2014 combine.

Sweat had 11 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season after posting 10 1/2 sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for loss in 2017.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

He said Saturday that he models his game after “old-time pass rushers like Jason Taylor,” and when asked what would set him apart among this year’s deep D-line class, Sweat said, “I think I would separate myself with my effort and my play. Just getting after the QB is what I do best.”

Also Sunday, Alabama D-lineman Quinnen Williams ran a 4.83 40-yard dash. That’s the fourth-fastest combine time by a 300-plus pound D-lineman since 2003.

His Tigers teammate, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, sustained a minor thigh injury while running his 40 and didn’t participate in the other drills. He is expected to work out at the Tigers’ pro day later this month.

Lawrence is a 6-foot-4, 342-pound tackle who is a dominant run defender and scouts expect him to develop into a good pocket pusher in the passing game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Montez Sweat set big-man record for 40-yard dash
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
At least 2 dead as storms, possible tornados hit Deep South
Elon Musk says next vehicle to be unveiled later this month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×