Motive for slaying of California policewoman still a mystery

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say it’s a mystery why a gunman on a bicycle ambushed a Northern California policewoman and narrowly missed wounding others in an apparently random shooting that ended in suicide.

The small college town of Davis is mourning 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona, who was shot as she investigated a traffic accident Thursday night.

Police Chief Darren Pytel says the man wasn’t involved in the three-car crash and opened fire from the shadows, hitting Corona in the neck and then firing more shots as she lay on the ground.

Pytel and witnesses say he then shot at a firetruck, a passing bus and a house. He later shot himself inside a nearby home.

Police say Corona was a beloved officer and the small department is devastated.

TRENDING: Dana Loesch Sets Ocasio-Cortez Straight After Congresswoman Suggests Border Wall Is Racist

A candlelight vigil for the slain officer is planned for Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.