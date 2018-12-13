Motorists nab cash spilled by armored truck, causing crashes

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing multiple crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money.

Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the armored vehicle had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors.

The chaos happened Thursday morning in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

Betsy Richards tells northjersey.com she could see a man in a uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money. She says other “people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash.”

Police tell NJ.com it’s not known how much money was lost. It was also not clear if anyone was injured.

TRENDING: Starting Tomorrow, Gun-Owners in New Jersey Will Be Charged with Felony for High Capacity Magazines

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.