Michigan and Michigan State football players in the tunnel after a game
Michigan and Michigan State football players in the tunnel after a game. (@BradGalliTV / YouTube video screen shot)

MSU Football Players Charged Over Scuffle with Rivals to Be Let Off With 'No Criminal Responsibility'

 By The Associated Press  January 27, 2023 at 1:11pm
At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said Friday.

“It’s going to happen outside of court,” said Max Manoogian, an attorney for Angelo Grose.

“There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever. There are no admissions being made, no pleas being tendered.”

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated Michigan State 29-7 on Oct. 29.

Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Seven players were charged, though only one, Khary Crump, faced a felony.

That charge was dropped in early January in exchange for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor.

His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White returned to court Friday and agreed to sign up for a special program, MLive.com reported.

“Participants work with a case manager to create and successfully complete a plan for accountability,” said Victoria Burton-Harris, chief assistant prosecutor in Washtenaw County.

“Upon completion of that plan, charges are dismissed.”

Manoogian predicted charges would be dismissed in six months.

“They’re going to do some good work in the community, do a little bit of philanthropic work, jump through a couple of hoops and the prosecutor’s going to dismiss the case on their own,” he said.

Conversation