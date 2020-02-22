SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

What Museum Believed Was Rembrandt Clone Turned Out To Be Nearly 400-Year-Old Real Thing

This photo combo provided by Allentown Art Museum shows from left, before and after restoration of a painting called "Portrait of a Young Woman."Allentown Art Museum via APThis photo combo provided by Allentown Art Museum shows from left, before and after restoration of a painting called "Portrait of a Young Woman." (Allentown Art Museum via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2020 at 12:12am
Print

Thanks to modern technology and some expert detective work, a nearly 400-year-old painting that had long been attributed to an unknown artist in Rembrandt’s workshop has now been judged to have been a work of the Dutch master himself.

For decades, the Allentown Art Museum displayed an oil-on-oak panel painting called “Portrait of a Young Woman” and credited it to “Studio of Rembrandt.”

Two years ago, the painting was sent to New York University for conservation and cleaning.

There, conservators began removing layers of overpainting and dark, thick varnish that had been added over centuries — and they began to suspect Rembrandt himself was responsible for the original, delicate brushwork underneath.

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

“Our painting had numerous layers of varnish and that really obscured what you could see of the original brushwork, as well as the original color,” Elaine Mehalakes, vice president of curatorial affairs at the Allentown Art Museum, said.

Conservators used a variety of tools, including X-ray, infrared and electron microscopy, to bolster the case that it was the work of one of the most important and revered artists in history.

The scientific analysis “showed brushwork, and a liveliness to that brushwork, that is quite consistent with other works by Rembrandt,” said Shan Kuang, a conservator at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts who restored “Portrait of a Young Woman.”

Outside experts who examined the 1632 painting after the completion of its two-year restoration concurred with the NYU assessment that it’s an authentic Rembrandt.

“We’re very thrilled and excited,” Mehalakes said. “The painting has this incredible glow to it now that it just didn’t have before. You can really connect with the portrait in the way I think the artist meant you to.”

When “Portrait of a Young Woman” was bequeathed to the museum in 1961, it was considered to be a Rembrandt.

About a decade later, a group of experts determined that it had been painted by one of his assistants.

Such changes in attribution are not unusual: Over the centuries, as many as 688 and as few as 265 paintings have been credited to the artist, according to Mehalakes.

RELATED: Dem House Candidate in NYC Supports Replacing Jail Time with Art Class

The museum has not had the painting appraised — and has no intention of selling it — but authenticated works by Rembrandt have fetched tens of millions of dollars.

The painting, currently in the museum’s vault, will go on public display starting June 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







What Museum Believed Was Rembrandt Clone Turned Out To Be Nearly 400-Year-Old Real Thing
SpaceX Announces Plans To Launch Tourists into Space Within 2 Years
US Coronavirus Cases Double as New Influx Arrives
Buttigieg Says He Needs a Gigantic Cash Haul Within Weeks To Stay in Race
Washington DC Law Firm Signs On To Represent Venezuela's Socialist Government Despite Outcry
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×