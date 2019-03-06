SECTIONS
Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display

FILE - In this June 21, 2010 file photo, a hat and sequined glove once belonging to Michael Jackson is displayed at the Motown Historical Museum at Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit. Some fans may be removing Michael Jackson’s music from their playlists after a new documentary rekindles allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:40pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megastar Michael Jackson’s musical legacy has been getting critically reappraised after a new documentary rekindled allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits.

The National Museum of African American Music said Jackson will be included in an exhibit when the museum opens in downtown Nashville early 2020. The museum has previously released renderings of the building’s design, which feature an image of Jackson on the exterior.

Robin Terry is chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum in Detroit. She says their mission as a history museum is to share the stories and artifacts of the history of Motown, and “Michael Jackson’s musical contributions remain part of the Motown story.”

