Parler Share
News
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during Friday's briefing at the White House.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during Friday's briefing at the White House. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Elon Musk Meets with Top Biden Administration Officials in Washington, D.C.

 By The Associated Press  January 27, 2023 at 2:59pm
Parler Share

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a pair of top aides to President Joe Biden met in Washington Friday to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification.

Musk and Biden did not meet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The two haven’t had the smoothest of relationships, with Biden, a big supporter of labor unions, disappointed by Musk’s refusal to allow them into his factories.

White House aides Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta sat down with the Tesla chief — who also owns Twitter and SpaceX — at Tesla’s office in downtown Washington to discuss shared goals around electrification.

Their discussion touched on how infrastructure and climate legislation that Biden signed into law last year can help boost the production of electric vehicles and charging stations, and encourage more people to switch from gas-fueled to electric-powered vehicles and to choose more electric appliances, like heat pumps and stoves. Rebates and tax credits are available to encourage that shift.

Trending:
Watch: Farmers May Have Figured Out Exactly What's Causing the Egg Shortage - Was This Intentional?

Landrieu oversees federal spending on infrastructure, which included financial help for the electric vehicle industry. Podesta is the president’s point man on spending on Biden’s climate and clean energy initiatives.

Asked whether the meeting signaled a new phase in White House relations with Musk, Jean-Pierre said it “says a lot” about how Biden sees the importance of both pieces of legislation.

“I think it’s important that his team, senior members of his team, had a meeting with Elon Musk,” she said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Elon Musk Meets with Top Biden Administration Officials in Washington, D.C.
MSU Football Players Charged Over Scuffle with Rivals to Be Let Off With 'No Criminal Responsibility'
Emmy Award-Winning Basketball Broadcaster Dies at Age 82
'Extremely Troubling': Police Hunting for Torture Suspect Who Was Convicted of a Similar Crime Just 2 Years Ago
Attorney Involved in Police Firebombing Sentenced to 1 Year and 1 Day in Prison
See more...

Conversation