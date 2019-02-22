SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Muslim rebel commanders transform into Philippine officials

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 12:14am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 12:20am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Some of the fiercest Muslim rebel commanders in the southern Philippines are in Manila to be sworn in as administrators of a new Muslim autonomy region in a delicate milestone to settle one of Asia’s longest-raging rebellions.

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead a ceremony Friday to name Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Murad Embrahim and some of his top commanders as administrators of a transition government for the five-province Bangsamoro region.

About 12,000 combatants are expected to be demobilized starting this year under the peace deal.

The Philippines and Western governments and the guerrillas see Muslim autonomy as an antidote to ease nearly half a century of Muslim secessionist violence, which the Islamic State group could exploit to gain a foothold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Muslim rebel commanders transform into Philippine officials
Nigeria leader says many feared ‘the worst’ after vote delay
Australia says coal holdups at China ports are not a ban
Curry scores 36 as Warriors hold off Kings 125-123
LeBron rallies Lakers to 111-106 victory over Rockets
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×