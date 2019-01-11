Myanmar court rejects appeal of jailed Reuters reporters

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar has rejected the appeal of two Reuters journalists convicted of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act, and maintained the seven-year prison terms they were sentenced to last year.

Judge Aung Naing said Friday that lawyers for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo failed to submit enough evidence to prove their innocence.

The men were convicted for having government documents in their possession. They were arrested on Dec. 12, 2017, in the country’s main city, Yangon, immediately after having a meal to which police officers had invited them.

They and their supporters say they were framed by police because of official displeasure over their reporting on the brutal crackdown by security forces on minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.