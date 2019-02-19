N. Carolina elections board weighs re-doing marred election

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections officials say the country’s last undecided congressional election was marred by falsified signatures, blank ballots that consultants could complete and disappearing documents.

The state elections board could decide as early as Tuesday whether that was unfortunate but tolerable, or whether to order a new election in the 9th congressional district.

Investigators are expected to seek testimony from dozens of other voters in rural Bladen and Robeson counties and people who worked with political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless. The consultant hired by Republican Mark Harris’ campaign was accused by the state elections director of running an illegal and well-funded ballot-harvesting operation for the GOP candidate.

Harris narrowly leads Democrat Dan McCready, but the contest wasn’t certified because of suspicions the result was tainted.

