N. Carolina elections board weighs re-doing marred election

Mark Harris listens during a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Juli Leonard/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published February 18, 2019 at 11:10pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections officials say the country’s last undecided congressional election was marred by falsified signatures, blank ballots that consultants could complete and disappearing documents.

The state elections board could decide as early as Tuesday whether that was unfortunate but tolerable, or whether to order a new election in the 9th congressional district.

Investigators are expected to seek testimony from dozens of other voters in rural Bladen and Robeson counties and people who worked with political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless. The consultant hired by Republican Mark Harris’ campaign was accused by the state elections director of running an illegal and well-funded ballot-harvesting operation for the GOP candidate.

Harris narrowly leads Democrat Dan McCready, but the contest wasn’t certified because of suspicions the result was tainted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

